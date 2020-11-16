Turkish forces neutralize at least 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

At least six YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Our heroic commandos carried out yet another successful operation in the [Operation] Peace Spring region. Six PKK/YPG terrorists who attempted to attack to disrupt peace and security, were neutralized," the ministry said on Twitter.

A video footage of the operation was also shared on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Separately, two Syrian nationals terrorists were arrested by local gendarmerie force in the southeastern Mardin province while attempting to illegally cross to Turkey, according to a security source.

The suspects, identified by only initials -- H.A.S. and R. A. -- were caught with explosive devices in two powerbanks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Syrian origin terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.