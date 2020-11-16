TURKEY

5 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkish police arrested five Iraqi nationals in the northwestern province with suspected links to the / terror group, security sources said on Monday.

The suspects, who entered through illegal means, were nabbed in simultaneous operations by anti-terror teams in Sakarya, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were active in conflict zones, the source added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



