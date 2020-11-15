Turkish president heads to Turkish Republic of N.Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday left for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Plane carrying President Erdoğan departed from Istanbul at 12:20 p.m. local time (0920GMT) for the capital Lefkosa for an official visit and to attend ceremonies on the country's 37th foundation anniversary.

Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar are expected to discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with steps to further strengthen the close cooperation between Turkey and the TRNC. They will also exchange views on the Cyprus issue.

Also, Erdoğan is expected to attend the official opening of the Lefkosa Emergency Hospital, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate.