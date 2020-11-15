Turkey arrests 2 Daesh/ISIS-linked terror suspects

Turkish security forces arrested two foreign nationals in the capital Ankara for their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, a security source said on Sunday.

The suspects were arrested in a joint operation by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department and the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police also seized a number of documents and digital materials in the operation.

Footages of the terrorist attack in the Austrian capital were also found in the digital materials seized in the operation.

At least four people died and 22 others were wounded in the terror attack in the Austrian capital on the night of Nov. 2.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.