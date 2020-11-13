Turkey initiates new economic and judicial reform era

Turkey has begun a fresh era of reforms in the economy and judiciary, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

"We are starting a new period of reforms in the economy and judiciary in our country," Erdoğan said at a provincial convention of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

Noting that the priority is to immediately draw inflation rate to single-digits, the Turkish president said his government is launching "a new campaign focusing on stability, growth and employment".

Without giving details, Erdoğan also said: "those who attempted to meddle with Turkey through tutelage, terror, coup, political and social chaos have also attacked our economy."

He further stressed the necessity of meeting Turkey's 2023 goals, and said: "We are experiencing a period in which the fate of the [ruling] AK Party and the nation are integrated."