Turkey arrests 8 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Turkish police arrested eight people in a Black Sea province over their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said on Friday.

Local anti-terror teams in Samsun carried out simultaneous operations to nab 11 Iraqi nationals.

Eight of them have been arrested and hunt for other suspects were still underway, according to security sources.

Police also seized a digital material in the residences of the suspects during the raid.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

It has since been attacked multiple times by Daesh/ISIS terrorists, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks that have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.