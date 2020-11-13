Midibus overturns in eastern Turkey: 2 dead, 22 injured
TURKEY Agencies and A News
At least two people were killed and 22 others injured when a midibus carrying irregular migrants overturned in eastern Turkey on Friday, according to local officials.
The accident happened when the vehicle went off the road in Tusba, Van, which borders Iran.
The injured immigrants were taken to multiple hospitals in Van.
Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.