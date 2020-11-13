TURKEY

Midibus overturns in eastern Turkey: 2 dead, 22 injured

TURKEY Agencies and A News
Published
IHA Photo

At least two people were killed and 22 others injured when a midibus carrying irregular migrants overturned in eastern on Friday, according to local officials.

The happened when the vehicle went off the road in Tusba, , which borders Iran.

The injured immigrants were taken to multiple hospitals in Van.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

