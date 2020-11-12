Wanted PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

A wanted PKK terrorist has been "neutralized" in eastern Turkey, the country's interior minister said on Thursday.

İsmail Sürgeç codenamed Yılmaz, was in the red category of Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list, and was neutralized in an operation in the Ahpanos Valley of Tunceli province, Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

The terrorist was the so-called person in charge of the province, Soylu added.

The minister also congratulated the "heroic" security forces over the successful operation.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

The country this summer launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be hiding out in the country's eastern and southeastern regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.