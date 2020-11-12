Turkish exhibition opens in Nagoya, Japan

An exhibition titled "Exotic Turkish Bazaar" opened Wednesday in the Japanese city of Nagoya.

Hosted by the Turkish Embassy, it is being held in a local shopping mall.

Its inauguration was attended by Turkey's ambassador to Japan Hasan Murat Mercan along with representatives of Turkish society and culture aficionados.

Among the items on display are Turkish delight, leather products, woven rugs and handcrafts.

Guests of the opening ceremony also enjoyed a performance featuring the saz, a traditional Turkish string instrument.

The exhibition will run until Nov. 17.