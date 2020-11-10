Turkey neutralizes 26 terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized 26 terrorists in northern Syria, the country's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were neutralized on Monday in Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad regions, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the YPG/PKK terror group attacks civilians and security forces in the regions.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.