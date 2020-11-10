Ankara praises Azerbaijani side on Karabakh victory

The speaker of Turkey's parliament on Tuesday congratulated Azerbaijan for its recent victories in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Azerbaijan's legitimate right and victory have finally been acknowledged by the enemy. Armenia has had to retreat and surrender from Karabakh which it had occupied and where it had conducted massacres," Mustafa Şentop said on Twitter.

Şentop also congratulated Azerbaijan's army and commemorated the martyrs.

"A tragic page of history has ended with Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh."

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, too, applauded Baku on Twitter.

"Karabakh is now free. Karabakh is Azerbaijan. Turkey will remain by Azarbaijan's side both in the field and on the table," Kalın said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier announced that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement to create the necessary conditions for a long-term and comprehensive solution to the longstanding conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh.

The announcement brought scenes of enthusiastic celebrations in many Azerbaijani cities, with thousands carrying both Azerbaijani and Turkish flags, singing national anthems and dancing in the streets.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Upper Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27. Since then, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.









