MORE THAN 10 DAESH/ISIS SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN TURKEYS BURSA PROVINCE

At least 11 suspects have been arrested in northwestern Turkey in an operation against Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Anti-terror teams of police in Bursa province conducted simultaneous operations in two different parts of the province, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operation, two suspects, who were active with the terror group in Syria, and nine others, who were prohibited to enter Turkey for having links to the terror group, were arrested, the source added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks.

