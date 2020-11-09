2 terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least two terrorists in eastern Van province, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

As part of Operation Yildirim-10, the armed terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation by the provincial gendarmerie command in the rural areas of Mt. Tendurek in Caldiran district, a ministry statement said.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the PKK terror group has been active in the region.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

This summer, Turkey launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be hiding in east and southeast.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.