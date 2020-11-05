8 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Eight people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in Turkey's northwestern Sakarya province, officials said on Thursday.

All of the suspects are Iraqi nationals who are accused of conducting intelligence operations and providing medical supplies to the terror group, according to local prosecutors.

They were arrested following testimony and identification by other suspects, the officials said.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.







