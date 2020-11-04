BORSA ISTANBUL UP AT MIDWEEKS OPEN

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,155.48 points on Wednesday, increasing 0.41% or 4.77 points from the previous close.

At the previous close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.51% at 1,150.71 points with a daily trading volume of 22.37 billion Turkish liras ($2.64 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.5000 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 8.5350 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also dropped to 9.9080 from 9.9950, while one British pound traded for 11.0700 Turkish liras, down from 11.1590.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $40.30 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).





