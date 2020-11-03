TURKEYS DEATH TOLL FROM DEVASTATING IZMIR EARTHQUAKE SURPASSES 110

The death toll from last week's powerful earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region has surpassed 110, the authorities said on Tuesday.



The quake injured more than 1,000 Izmir residents, with 147 still being treated, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday, adding that rescuers were still combing five buildings in the search effort.



More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds are being used for temporary shelters in Turkey, where relief efforts have drawn in nearly 8,000 personnel and 25 rescue dogs, the agency said.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazığ.



In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. AFAD said Friday's earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, with some 1,400 aftershocks.









