Turkey strongly condemns deadly terrorist attack in Austrian capital Vienna

Turkey on Tuesday strongly condemned yesterday's deadly terrorist attack in the Austrian capital.

"We are saddened to receive the news that there are dead and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this attack, extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," it said.

"As a country that has been fighting against all sorts of terrorism for decades, Turkey stands in solidarity with the Austrian people."

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Austria.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna. We express our condolences for those who lost their lives in this cowardly attack and wish a quick recovery for the injured. We stand in solidarity with Austria. We will continue to fight against all forms of terrorism," Kalın wrote on Twitter.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also denounced the attack.

"Turkey stands with Austria and against terrorism. We share your pain," Altun wrote on Twitter.

At least one person was killed and 15 others wounded in Austria's capital Monday evening in a suspected terrorist attack by multiple gunmen.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF television that one of the gunmen was shot and killed by the police and a major anti-terror operation was continuing to arrest the others.

"I would like to call on all our citizens to stay inside, stay at their premises and keep away from public places. An operation against suspected terrorists is still ongoing," he said.

Several gunmen armed with rifles targeted people in six locations in Vienna's city center around 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), according to the police.

One passerby was shot dead and 15 people were wounded, according to Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Seven of the wounded are in critical condition, including a police officer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Twitter that military units were being deployed in Vienna to support police anti-terror operations.









