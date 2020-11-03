Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,138.60 points on Tuesday, rising 0.44% or 5.02 points from the previous close.

At the previous close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.91% at 1,133.59 points, with a daily trading volume of 25.9 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.4450 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 8.4410 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 9.8460 from 9.8180, while one British pound traded for 10.9440 Turkish liras, up from 10.9430.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $38.91 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).





