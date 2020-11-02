Turkish stocks on high note at weekly open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,119.72 points on Monday, rising 0.66% or 7.35 points from the previous close.

At the last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.30% at 1,112.37 points, with a daily trading volume of some 7.66 billion Turkish liras ($920 million).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 8.3580 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 8.3790 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 9.7260 from 9.7920, while one British pound traded for 10.4590 Turkish liras, versus 10.8050 at Friday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $36.73 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).





