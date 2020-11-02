Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 9 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Turkey on Monday "neutralized" nine YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into regions of its cross-border anti-terrorism operations in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said.

"Nine PKK/YPG terrorists, attempted to infiltrate into the [Operation] Peace Spring and [Operation] Euphrates Shield regions to disrupt peace and security, were neutralized by our heroic commandos," it said on Twitter.

A video footage of the operation was also shared on the microblogging website.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.





