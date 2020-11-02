RESCUE EFFORTS UNDERWAY AS TURKEYS DEATH TOLL FROM IZMIR EARTHQUAKE HITS 85

Rescue efforts continued in eight buildings in western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, authorities said, as the death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea region rose to 85.

Speaking at a news conference in the western Izmir province, Murat Kurum updated the number of heavily damaged and destroyed buildings to 58.

With cold weather conditions affecting quake victims, Kurum called on citizens to seek shelter at local guest houses.

"We began the process for setting up a container city. We will establish a container city with a capacity to host 1,000 people on an area of 46,300 square meters (498,000 square feet) in Bayraklı district," he added.

Similarly to Kurum, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk also urged the citizens to take shelter at public guest houses in Izmir.

"We have a capacity of over 7,000 in public guest houses. This number can be further increased according to need," Selçuk added.

She further said that additional 5 million Turkish liras (some $595,000) will be transferred on Monday to Friday's 5 million Turkish liras social aid that was sent to the region by the Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry.

More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds have been supplied to provide temporary shelter, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD), which said 962 people had been injured in Friday's earthquake.

More than almost 800 victims have so far been discharged from hospitals, AFAD said.



The latest figures come after a 14-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble early Monday, 58 hours after the earthquake jolted Izmir.



After first aid was performed, Idil Şirin was taken to a local hospital.



So far, AFAD has rescued more than 100 quake victims from the debris as search and rescue activities continue.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

The Friday earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centred in the Aegean Sea, northeast of Samos.











