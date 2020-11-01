Turkish rescue team pulls 55-year-old survivor out of debris of collapsed building in quake-hit Izmir
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
Turkish rescue teams pulled a 55-year-old survivor out of the debris of a collapsed building in the Bayrakli region, where the earthquake caused the most casualties.
A survivor was pulled from the rubble Saturday in Izmir, 33 hours after an earthquake struck the Turkish coastal city.
Teams rescued the 55-year-old from the debris of a collapsed building in the Bayraklı region, where the quake caused the most destruction.
He was taken to hospital.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visited the area and conducted a briefing with rescue teams.
Search and rescue activities continue in nine buildings in the coastal Aegean province.
Rescue workers have pulled more than 100 people from the debris.
Thirty-five people were killed and more than 823 injured after the magnitude-6.6 quake jolted Izmir on Friday.