TURKEY

Turkish rescue team pulls 55-year-old survivor out of debris of collapsed building in quake-hit Izmir

TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
TURKISH RESCUE TEAM PULLS 55-YEAR-OLD SURVIVOR OUT OF DEBRIS OF COLLAPSED BUILDING IN QUAKE-HIT IZMIR

Turkish rescue teams pulled a 55-year-old out of the debris of a collapsed building in the Bayrakli region, where the caused the most casualties.

A survivor was pulled from the rubble Saturday in Izmir, 33 hours after an earthquake struck the Turkish coastal city.

Teams rescued the 55-year-old from the debris of a collapsed building in the Bayraklı region, where the quake caused the most destruction.

He was taken to hospital.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visited the area and conducted a briefing with rescue teams.

Search and rescue activities continue in nine buildings in the coastal Aegean province.

Rescue workers have pulled more than 100 people from the debris.

Thirty-five people were killed and more than 823 injured after the magnitude-6.6 quake jolted Izmir on Friday.




More From A News

Contact Us