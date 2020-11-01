Turkish rescue team pulls 55-year-old survivor out of debris of collapsed building in quake-hit Izmir

A survivor was pulled from the rubble Saturday in Izmir, 33 hours after an earthquake struck the Turkish coastal city.



Teams rescued the 55-year-old from the debris of a collapsed building in the Bayraklı region, where the quake caused the most destruction.



He was taken to hospital.



Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visited the area and conducted a briefing with rescue teams.



Search and rescue activities continue in nine buildings in the coastal Aegean province.



Rescue workers have pulled more than 100 people from the debris.



Thirty-five people were killed and more than 823 injured after the magnitude-6.6 quake jolted Izmir on Friday.









