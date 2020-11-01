Turkey welcomes Georgia parliamentary elections

Turkey on Sunday welcomed the peaceful conduct of Saturday's parliamentary elections in Georgia.



"We are pleased that the elections were completed in peace and tranquility throughout the country," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Ankara conveyed its best wishes to "friendly" Georgia, saying it believes bilateral relations will develop further in all areas through joint efforts.



Polls were held to elect 150 members of the Georgian parliament.



The ruling Georgian Dream party is leading with a vote share of over 49.32%, according to preliminary results.



