TURKEYS QUAKE SURVIVORS, SHAKEN BUT RESILIENT

Hours after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast, survivors were pulled out of the rubble -- shaken but resilient.

Rescue workers have pulled out at least 100 people so far.

After 23 hours, a mother and her three children were rescued. Efforts are ongoing to rescue her fourth child.

Nurcan Tosun, 50, was rescued in the Seferihisar district after 17 hours.

Gunay Özışık and Erol Subas were rescued nine hours after the quake.

Özışık's father spotted his son under the debris through rescue cameras and spoke to him.

Another earthquake victim, Buse Hasyılmaz and her family were rescued after nine-and-a-half hours.

Sixty-two-year-old Emine Eren was pulled out after 14 hours.

Help came after 15 hours for Fadime Tolu, 53. Her neighbor, Gülçin Aykut Soydan was also rescued.

Hüla Özmet and Inci Okan were also pulled out alive after 17 hours.

They were all taken to hospitals for health checks.

A cat was also among the rescued.

Twenty-six people were killed and at least 880 injured in the magnitude-6.6 earthquake on Friday.







