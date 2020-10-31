TURKEYS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TO PAY A VISIT TO IZMIR TO INSPECT EARTHQUAKE-HIT AREAS

TURKEY

Turkey's President Erdoğan to pay a visit to Izmir to inspect earthquake-hit areas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday will proceed from Turkey's eastern Van province to quake-hit Aegean province Izmir to inspect the zone.

Erdoğan, who was in for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party's congress, will visit Izmir to inspect the region after a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday.

At least 28 people have died and over 880 injured so far due to the earthquake.







