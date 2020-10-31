TURKEYS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TO PAY A VISIT TO IZMIR TO INSPECT EARTHQUAKE-HIT AREAS

Turkey's President Erdoğan to pay a visit to Izmir to inspect earthquake-hit areas
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
After holding the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party congress in the province of Van on Saturday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit earthquake-hit Izmir to inspect the region, according to the presidential sources.
At least 28 people have died and over 880 injured so far due to the earthquake.