TURKEYS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TO PAY A VISIT TO IZMIR TO INSPECT EARTHQUAKE-HIT AREAS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday will proceed from Turkey's eastern Van province to quake-hit Aegean province Izmir to inspect the earthquake zone.

Erdoğan, who was in Van for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party's congress, will visit Izmir to inspect the region after a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday.

At least 28 people have died and over 880 injured so far due to the earthquake.















