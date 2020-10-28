TURKEY

Turkey sends more aid to Azerbaijani citizens

TURKEY Agencies and A News
Published
The assistant director said eleven truckloads of supplies include winter clothing, blankets, items of personal hygiene, cleaning materials as well as disinfectants will leave from Istanbul as humanitarian aid for

Amid the continuing fighting in , a new batch of humanitarian aid for will leave from Istanbul on Thursday, the said on Wednesday.

Eleven truckloads of supplies include winter clothing, blankets, items of personal hygiene, cleaning materials as well as disinfectants, assistant director Ismail Hakki Turunç said.

He informed that the organization is working in 140 countries, and thanked those who responded to donation calls.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and since then Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

Multiple UN resolutions demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

While world powers have called for a lasting cease-fire, has supported Baku's right to self-defense.

