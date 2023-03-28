European budget carrier Wizz Air launches Istanbul Airport flights

European low-cost carrier Wizz Air made its first flights to Istanbul Airport on Tuesday, becoming the 84th airline connected with the Turkish aviation hub.

Its inaugural flight took off from London Luton Airport and landed at Istanbul Airport, while another from Gatwick Airport is scheduled later in the day, according to a statement by airport operator IGA.

The Hungary-based budget airline will fly to Istanbul from four European airports, said Evelin Jeckel, acting network officer at Wizz Air.

Apart from London, there will be flights from Hungary's capital Budapest and the Romanian city of Iasi.



















