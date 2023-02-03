Tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault, charge dismissed

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner, local media reported Friday.



However, he escaped conviction after the charge was dismissed by magistrate Beth Campbell, news agency AAP reported.



Campbell said Kyrgios was not at risk of re-offending and the seriousness of the incident was "low-level," AAP said.



The tennis star fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday where an earlier bid to have the assault charge thrown out on mental health grounds was rejected.



Kyrgios was charged after an incident in January 2021 where he pushed over his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari following an argument.



The court heard Passari was standing in the door of car to prevent Kyrgios from leaving when he pushed her. She had shoulder pain along with grazing on her knee, AAP reported.



In Australia, common assault carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail.



The Australian number one, Kyrgios had to withdraw from the Australian Open in January because of a knee injury.



