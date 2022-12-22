News Tennis Pregnant Kerber misses the 'thrill and emotions' - plans quick return

Pregnant Kerber misses the 'thrill and emotions' - plans quick return

DPA TENNIS Published December 22,2022 Subscribe

Three-time grand slam champion and former world number one Angelique Kerber tells DPA she is looking forward to motherhood but at the same anticipates her return to the courts after giving birth in spring.



Three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber aims to return to action as soon as possible after giving birth in spring, saying she misses the emotions in the sport and still has goals.



Germany's Kerber, 34, told DPA that while she was excited about becoming a mother and all that comes with it she also anticipated her return to the courts.



"I love my sport, the routine on the tour, the thrill and the emotions in the matches," Kerber said.



"I miss that already. That's why I want to come back. I still have goals and I want to feel those emotions on the court again."



Former world number one Kerber has not played since Wimbledon and announced her pregnancy shortly before the US Open.



Kerber has said she wants to play at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, having won a silver medal in 2016 at the Rio Games.



She has suggested she hopes to return to action by next year's US Open but told DPA she doesn't want to set a comeback date.



"For me, it is clear that I will only return to the tour when I am fit and feel ready. That's why I don't put myself under pressure by setting a date," she said.



"But it is also clear that I want to get back into the game as soon as possible."



Kerber said she has also already talked to other mothers on the tour, such as Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, on how to combine family and sport while on the road.



"Both have shown how to be successful on the tour even with children. In general terms, I got advice from friends that it only works with a lot of support from the entourage and that planning ahead is important when travelling," Kerber said.



Balancing work and family is a big challenge. My wish is to accommodate both. But of course, I also see how difficult that can be. I will have to make my own experience and take it as it comes."









