New AI predicts disease risks years in advance

According to a study published in the journal Nature, the AI model—called Delphi-2M—was trained using the UK Biobank database, which contains biomedical data from half a million participants in the United Kingdom. The model operates using a transformer architecture, the same type of system used in language-based tasks and which also forms the foundation of ChatGPT.

Moritz Gerstung from the German Cancer Research Center said, "Understanding sequences of medical diagnoses is similar to learning grammar rules in text. Delphi-2M learns which combinations and in what order diagnoses tend to appear."

HIGH-ACCURACY RISK PREDICTION

The model was able to predict individuals' risk levels for diseases—particularly heart attacks—beyond just age and traditional risk factors. Researchers also validated the AI model by testing it on public health data from two million people in Denmark.

NOT YET READY FOR CLINICAL USE

Scientists emphasized that while the system has shown promising results, it is not yet ready for clinical application. British researcher Peter Bannister pointed out that the data sets used could be biased in terms of age, ethnicity, and existing health outcomes.

Despite this, experts believe that such systems could transform healthcare in the future.