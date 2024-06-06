Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite set to launch to space

Türkiye's first indigenous communications satellite is set to launch into space in July.

Türksat 6A was delivered Wednesday to the space center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, following a more than 19-hour flight from Murted Airspace Command in Ankara.

The satellite, which was then taken to the SpaceX hangar after four hours of preparations, is set to be launched into orbit during the week of July 8 - 15, depending on weather conditions.

The coverage area of Türkiye will reach India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia with the launch of the satellite, increasing its reach from 3.5 billion people to 5 billion.

Türksat 6A was manufactured by Turkish engineers at Turkish Aerospace Industries, supported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Tubitak Uzay, Aselsan and C2TECH.