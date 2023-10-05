Turkish space traveler voices happiness on upcoming journey

One of Türkiye's first would-be space travelers on Thursday expressed his happiness on the upcoming journey beyond the bonds of earth.

"We don't feel excitement over an upcoming date. We already made the psychological preparations for this project, this mission, a long time ago. There's only one feeling, a feeling that hasn't diminished in the slightest: happiness and pride," Alper Gezeravci told Anadolu.

On the 100th anniversary of Türkiye, coming on Oct. 29, he added: "As we reached the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, undertaking such a task and being able to serve as a role model in a task that will enable future generations of our country to push the boundaries of their dreams into the depths of space is extremely gratifying."

Türkiye selected Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever as the country's first space travelers during Türkiye's TEKNOFEST in Istanbul this April.

Gezeravci made the remarks in Baku, the Azerbaijan capital, where he is attending the International Space Congress, organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and with the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) as a platinum sponsor.

Gezeravci, an experienced air force pilot, also said that there is a high level of awareness in Azerbaijan about the field of space.