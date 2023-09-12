British,Japanese,and Italian firms collaborate next-gen fighter jets

Under the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), announced last December by the three companies to produce a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the collaboration agreement "supports ongoing discussions to set out long-term working arrangements and maturity of the concept and capability requirements for the next generation combat aircraft," a joint statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said the program is a strategically important partnership between the three countries.

The pact "reflects positive momentum and strong trilateral cooperation, and will involve the industry partners maturing integration, collaboration and sharing of information towards the next phase of GCAP," it added.