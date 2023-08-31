TikTok banned in Kyrgyzstan

In a written statement from the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy Press Center, it was mentioned that numerous complaints have been received from various civil society organizations regarding the harmful effects of the TikTok application on the mental development and health of children.

The statement noted that TikTok leads users into a virtual world of short clips and that young people, after watching them, attempt to replicate certain videos that pose life-threatening risks. It emphasized that addictive content of this nature negatively impacts the emotional state of the younger generation.

Taking into account the numerous objections and inspections conducted, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy has decided to ban TikTok in the country, according to the statement. The statement further indicated that the Digital Development Ministry has been approached for the implementation of the ban.

The statement emphasized that the decision to ban TikTok in the country does not carry any geopolitical agenda and is solely taken to protect children from information that could negatively impact their moral education and psychological well-being.