Stars to satellites : Musk dominates space

Since 2019, Elon Musk has been sending satellites into space almost every week.

With the 22 satellites launched this month, SpaceX's satellite count has exceeded 5,000, comprising over 50% of all active satellites.

SpaceX's intended figure is 42,000 active satellites. In the coming years, China alone plans to send 19,000 satellites into space.

Other countries have similar plans. A decade ago, there were only about a thousand operational satellites. Currently, the total number of satellites in orbit is close to 8,000.

Some estimates suggest that by 2030, over 100,000 satellites could be placed in Earth's orbit.

If the satellite constellation plans of other companies also come into play, theoretically, over 400,000 satellites could be positioned in orbit.