PRODUCTION OF DOMESTIC OIL FOR TÜRKIYES INDIGENOUS İHA, SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

The indigenous oil for TEI TEI-PD170, which is the first aviation engine of Türkiye and powers İHA's ANKA, ANKA II, and AKSUNGUR, has been produced by Koçak-Speedol.

Yusuf Koçak, the co-founder of Koçak-Speedol, stated that their production lines include all chemicals used in the automotive & industrial mineral oils, greases, and car care products, as well as the domestic market of aviation. He emphasized the criticality of motor oils in both civilian and military aviation, mentioning that during the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, aircraft couldn't fly due to lack of oil and fuel. He also noted that there are still many hidden embargoes related to such oils.

"We are actually dealing with a very strategic product."

Another locally produced product mentioned by Koçak is the De-icer product used to prevent freezing on the aircraft's fuselage. He highlighted that they received Type 1 De-icer approval from Scientific Material International (SMI), a laboratory recognized by Turkish Airlines Technical A.S., which approves aviation chemicals. He explained that they are working on the localization projects of many products like this. He emphasized the strategic nature of such products, noting that without them, aircraft cannot be operated during the winter season.

"We became the first approved domestic motor and transmission oil manufacturer."

Koçak emphasized that they are involved in multiple products in several strategic projects, especially in the defense industry. Their progress in the defense industry and being a member of SAHA Istanbul led them to engage in projects in the aviation field. They are localizing the lubricants and chemicals needs of aviation sector companies. Their joint project with TEI started with field trials and mutual support, and successfully concluded. This made them the first approved domestic motor and transmission oil manufacturer for TEI TEI-PD170, the country's first aviation engine powering domestic İHA's ANKA, ANKA II, and AKSUNGUR. Koçak added that they have sent oils for the TS1400 Turbo Shaft engine, passed the tests, and are waiting for the approval process. Additionally, they signed an agreement with TEI at SAHA EXPO'22 Fair for lubricants to be used in new motor projects.