SPACEXS 4 ASTRONAUTS SUCCESSFULLY LAND AT INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

According to CNN's report, the "Crew Dragon" capsule carrying the 4 astronauts set to perform the "Crew-7" mission for NASA, the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration, has reached its destination after a one-day journey.

The new team, led by NASA's Jasmin Moghbeli, includes Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA) of Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Konstantin Borisov, a cosmonaut from the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos).

This multinational crew will take over the duties from the "Crew-6" astronauts who have been on the station for about 190 days since March, marking one of SpaceX's longest missions to date.

During their time on the station, the astronauts will conduct research on the spread of bacteria and fungi in human missions, methods for ejecting microorganisms into space's vacuum, improvements in recycling station water, and changes in astronauts' brain waves during sleep in a low-gravity environment.

The "Crew Dragon" capsule was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, at 03:27 local time on August 26th using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.