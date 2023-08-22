Google launches second German cloud region

Google has launched a second cloud services region in Germany, in the Berlin-Brandenburg area, the internet giant announced on Tuesday.



It is Google's second cloud region in Europe's biggest economy after Frankfurt and the 12th in Europe.



The new location ensures shorter response times for the transfer of data, Google said.



The firm said that customers in Germany will be able to improve the reliability of their services by spreading them over two locations, both of which will be operated in accordance with German data protection laws.



Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner was quoted as saying that "the new possibilities the Google Cloud Region brings will make Berlin-Brandenburg even more attractive as a place to do business for many different sectors."



Google has 38 cloud regions worldwide.



