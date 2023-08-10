U.S launches artificial intelligence competition to safeguard critical software

White House statement highlights launch of artificial ıntelligence cyber competition (AIxCC) for enhancing software security.

The announcement from the White House emphasizes that the Artificial Intelligence Cyber Competition (AIxCC) will contribute to identifying and rectifying software vulnerabilities using artificial intelligence.

The statement indicates that the competition, led by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), will involve collaborations with several top-tier artificial intelligence companies such as Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. It is further noted that approximately $20 million in rewards will be distributed throughout the competition.

The release underscores that AIxCC will showcase the potential benefits of artificial intelligence in securing software used across the internet and society at large, from power grids that empower America to transportation systems influencing daily life.

The statement points out that teams will participate in a preliminary event in the spring of 2024, with those achieving the highest scores receiving monetary rewards and advancing to the final stage of the competition in 2025.

Additionally, the announcement recalls that last month, the U.S. administration announced voluntary commitments from seven leading artificial intelligence companies to manage the risks posed by technology. It is further mentioned that efforts are underway to establish regulations that support responsible artificial intelligence innovation in America.







