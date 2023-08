A commercial rocket on Thursday blasted into space carrying seven satellites from China.

The CERES 1 Y7 carrier rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

Satellites, which include Xiguang 101, have entered their planned orbit.

CERES 1 Y7 carrier rocket is developed by Galactic Energy.

It was the 7th flight mission of the CERES 1 rocket series.