Google testing "Genesis": AI technology for news article writing

It has been announced that Google is testing a new artificial intelligence technology called "Genesis," which can generate news content.

According to a report based on sources close to the matter, The New York Times has announced that an artificial intelligence technology developed to assist journalists, known as "Genesis," has been presented to executives of News Corp, the owner of leading U.S. newspapers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.

Google's "Genesis" technology is said to be capable of generating news articles from all kinds of data, including up-to-date events.

Google believes that this technology, designed to serve as a "personal assistant" for journalists, will save time for journalists in covering more critical news stories.

According to some executives who attended the presentation, they found Genesis "disturbing" and expressed that "important points for writing accurate news were being overlooked."

Google Spokesperson Jenn Crider stated, "Genesis does not aim to replace the fundamental role journalists have in writing news and verifying them."

Professor Jeff Jarvis from New York City University pointed out that Google's new technology has both potential positive and negative aspects. He stated, "If this technology can present factual information reliably, journalists should use it."

Jarvis emphasized that certain news requires journalists and news organizations' nuances and cultural understanding, indicating that the use of such technology could potentially damage the credibility of news organizations.

News organizations from all around the world are debating whether to use artificial intelligence technologies in their newsrooms.

Some organizations, including The Times, NPR Radio, and Insider, have announced their plans to explore the potential of artificial intelligence "responsibly in the fast-paced and accuracy-critical world of news."

Associated Press has been using artificial intelligence for some time to cover topics such as corporate reports. The agency has also announced that it will share its news archive with an artificial intelligence model called Chat GPT.

On the other hand, news organizations like NBC News and The Times have expressed concerns about artificial intelligence collecting data without proper authorization.





