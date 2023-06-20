IPHONE 15 WOULD BE THE MOST EXPENSIVE IN APPLES HISTORY

The North American technology company Apple plans to increase the price of its devices between 10 and 20 percent and would include the new smartphone, the iPhone 15, which should be on the market in just over three months, confirmed the Chinese media Economic Daily News.

If true, the iPhone 15 would become the most expensive phone in Apple's history. Next September when this version comes out, this increase in the cost of the standard mobile in the United States will be confirmed, and followers will surely shell out about $899, 100 more than the initial price of the iPhone 14.

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro starts its price in Apple stores at $999, but with the presumable increase for the next version, the iPhone 15 Pro could cost between $1,100 and $1,200. For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, they would have to want a lot more. So much so that a 1TB variant would easily reach $1,800, according to reports from the aforementioned outlet.

This would undoubtedly make it one of the most expensive phones not only from Apple, but from all brands, even non-foldable ones, because a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable starts at 1,800 and goes up to $2,159 in maximum storage.

The price increase may be justified, according to specialists, because they will arrive with the A16 Bionic chip, which is much faster, and other relevant technological updates.

In addition, due to European requirements, the iPhone 15 will no longer have the Lightning charging port to give way to the universal USB-C of Android.

Other updates are that the Pro version will include the 120Hz ProMotion screen, a likely new action button instead of the mute switch, and an A17 Bionic chip. The Pro Max will feature a revamped 6x periscope zoom camera, greatly improving optical zoom.