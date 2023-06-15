Apple could be forced to change the name of Vision Pro

Apple's Vision Pro headset has just been revealed, but it could already be in trouble. Not only is Apple allegedly scrambling to make as many units as it wants, but the company might even be forced to change the device's moniker in an apparent naming oversight.

This is because a report from Chinese site MyDrivers claims that Apple may not be able to use the Vision Pro name in China, as rival tech firm Huawei had already registered the title in the country as early as 2019.

The website indicates that the trademark is registered with the China National Intellectual Property Administration and applies from November 28, 2021 to November 27, 2031.

It covers a wide range of devices, including VR products mounted on the head.

It's hard to believe that Apple would choose a name for its new flagship product that was already trademarked by a rival, so we'll have to see how this one plays out.

If Apple is forced to rebrand the product in China, it will be just another headache for a product that seems to be facing more than enough challenges as it is.