UN chief proposes 'global digital compact' to manage artificial intelligence

The UN chief called on governments on Monday to come together in a "global digital compact" to mitigate the risks of digital technologies, and identify ways to harness their benefits for the good of humanity.

"The weaponization of AI is a huge concern, " said Antonio Guterres. "Even those who have developed AI and stand to profit from it most have expressed deep concern and appealed-even pleaded-for action on governance."

He said that national and regional approaches are simply not enough in a globalized world.

"The compact would provide a framework to align national, regional and industry approaches around global priorities, principles and objectives," he said.

Guterres proposed to establish a multi-stakeholder expert body for artificial intelligence that would review AI governance arrangements, and offer recommendations on how they can be aligned with human rights, the rule of law and the common good.

















