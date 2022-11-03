Erdoğan says may discuss Twitter blue check charge with Elon Musk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said he might negotiate with Twitter's new director Elon Musk on monthly $8 fee for the "verified" badge.

"It might be different for us," Erdoğan said at a live broadcasted interview, when asked about the new charge for the blue check.

"We could also conduct diplomacy with him," Erdoğan said jokingly.

After finalizing the $44 billion takeover of the social media giant last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge.

Late Dec. in 2021, Erdoğan and Musk held a video call to discuss range of issues, including digital economy and Türkiye's National Space Program.