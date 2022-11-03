 Contact Us
Erdoğan says may discuss Twitter blue check charge with Elon Musk

"It might be different for us," Erdoğan said at a live broadcasted interview, when asked about the new charge for the blue check. "We could also conduct diplomacy with him," Erdoğan said jokingly.

Published November 03,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said he might negotiate with Twitter's new director Elon Musk on monthly $8 fee for the "verified" badge.

After finalizing the $44 billion takeover of the social media giant last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge.

Late Dec. in 2021, Erdoğan and Musk held a video call to discuss range of issues, including digital economy and Türkiye's National Space Program.