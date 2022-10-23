India launches heaviest rocket with 36 satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) heaviest rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3 or GSLV Mark 3), which launched from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, had successfully placed 36 satellites into orbit, according to the agency.

"LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits," the agency said early Sunday.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 12.07 a.m. local time.

The "mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial arrangement" between New Space India Limited, a government-run firm, and UK-based satellite company, OneWeb, according to the agency.

"The LVM3-M2 mission is a dedicated commercial mission for a foreign customer OneWeb, through NSIL. It is the first multi-satellite mission with 36 OneWeb Satellites to the LEO as the heaviest Payload mass of 5,796 kg. (12,777 lbs.) of LVM3 till date," it said earlier.

It said it is the first Indian rocket with a 6-ton payload, the first commercial mission of LVM3 and the first multi-satellite mission with 36 OneWeb satellites onboard.

Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said: "Yet another feather in the much-decorated hat of Team ISRO."



