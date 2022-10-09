Meta warns one million Facebook users of login data compromise

The owner of Facebook, Meta has been warning nearly one million users recently saying they may have had their login data stolen.

Researchers at Meta have discovered more than 400 malicious applications on Android and Apple, specifically designed to steal personal Facebook information, disguised as games, health and lifestyle services, and photo editors.

Applications are often asking users to log in with their Facebook, enabling hackers to steal their data.

A spokesperson of the company said about the issue that they are reaching out to the users who might be at risk, as Google is also removing related apps from the Google Play store.