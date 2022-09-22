YOUTUBER CRASHES CAR TO TEST IPHONE 14S CRASH DETECTION

Apple has introduced various interesting and good features with its new iPhone 14 smartphones, including car crash detection.

Some of the reviews after the phone was launched have tested the device's durability as well as the new crash detection feature.

And now, one of the technology channels in YouTube, TechRax, has even offered people a chance to see this feature at work in his new video.

The new crash detection support is also offered with the Apple Watch Series 8 and it kicks into gear when the phone detects a solid stop. The company says the support works best when used with an Apple Watch and iPhone together.

After this, the device will automatically call the emergency services, following a short delay, unless the driver cancels the call physically.

"The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone," Apple said regarding the feature.

