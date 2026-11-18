French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo answers journalists questions after a press conference after his candidacy for the FIFA presidency was officially accepted in Paris on November 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo announced his candidacy for FIFA's top post Tuesday while accusing the organization of tarnishing the sport's reputation through recent decisions that, he said, "have damaged the image of football and introduced the poison of division."

Diallo's announcement sets up a challenge to incumbent Gianni Infantino in the March 2027 FIFA presidential election.

"For a few months, there have been a series of decisions taken inside FIFA: I think of the peace prize, I think of the distribution of revenue of television rights in the United States, the red card for (US striker Folarin) Balogun (during the World Cup), the length of the halftime break in the final and the private investors," Diallo said.

"All of these decisions shocked the world of football in a very big way -- the fans, the clubs, the sponsors, the federations," he added.

The 63-year-old said the controversies had raised serious questions about Infantino's leadership and undermined confidence in FIFA.

"It created a situation this summer whereby the trust placed in FIFA and its president was broken," he said.

Diallo argued that football needed an alternative vision based on greater respect for the sport and its stakeholders.

"It was important that another voice can carry another vision, more respectful toward what we love in football," he said.

"I think with my candidature comes hope of a change. It is the support of my European colleagues and my executive committee which allows me to say this. Football deserves a credible change, which I represent. I am a candidate for the FIFA presidency. What happened in recent months was shocking."

Diallo said he had not initially intended to seek the presidency but accepted the invitation following requests from European football officials.

"A few days ago, my colleagues from the UEFA Executive Committee asked me if I could carry this voice in the world of football," he said.

"I wasn't initially a candidate, but the insistence of my European colleagues led me to accept the offer to be the candidate for the FIFA presidency," he added.

On Monday, UEFA announced that European national associations represented on its Executive Committee and the FIFA Council had unanimously backed Diallo's candidacy at a meeting chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The associations expressed concerns over FIFA's direction and called for stronger governance, greater cooperation with football stakeholders and renewed unity within the global football community.

The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, where Infantino, who has led the organization since 2016, will seek another term.