Mac Allister heads Liverpool to Champions League victory over Real Madrid

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister headed home a second-half winner as they earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in a battle between European giants on Tuesday, handing the LaLiga leaders their first defeat in the Champions League this season.

Arne Slot's men climbed to sixth in the table with nine points after four games of the league stage, one place below Real who are level on points but lead on goal difference.

Liverpool, who three days earlier had halted a dreadful Premier League losing streak, were ferocious from the opening whistle and kept Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on his toes before Mac Allister finally broke the deadlock in the 61st minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who was outstanding all night, sent in a beautiful free kick and the Argentinian rose the highest to head home and send Anfield into raptures.

Liverpool briefly celebrated what they thought was a penalty in the first half when Szoboszlai blasted the ball off the arm of Aurelien Tchouameni, but the referee decided there had been no handball after a VAR review.














